Texas mayor: Migrants trigger ‘nuclear bomb alarm’ at US-Mexico border

DEL RIO, Texas (CNN) - A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border and Texas' governor says U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are "overwhelmed by the chaos" of thousands of migrants who are now camped out at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A dangerous trek across the Rio Grande River that thousands of people carrying, food, ice, water and even mattresses are making to get here.

A tent city where more than 12,500 migrants are camped out at the U.S.-Mexico border just outside of Del Rio, Texas where the mayor has now declared a local disaster declaration.

"This is setting the nuclear bomb alarm that this is no longer sustainable, acceptable. What's happening now, in real-time, is the migrants are getting agitated, the Border Patrol can't keep up with feeding during lunchtime," Mayor Bruno J. Lozano said. "The facilities, the quality of life, the standard of living in all being stretched beyond its capabilities."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who says U.S. Border agents are "overwhelmed by the chaos".

Has now signed a $1.8 billion bill funding border security in the state and is blasting the Biden administration for not closing six points of entry along the Texas-Mexico border that the governor tried to seal off.

"These funds are needed because the Biden administration's open border policies have opened the flood gates to illegal immigration, to crime, to human trafficking, to drug smuggling," Abbott said. "These funds will help the texas department of public safety arrest more people at the border. They will help the national guard to secure the Texas border. They will increase funding to build the border wall."