Taliban rename Women’s Affairs Ministry Building to Ministry of Vice and Virtue

A building in Kabul that once hosted the Afghan Ministry of Women's Affairs is now home to the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice under the Taliban, according to a new sign posted outside the building seen by a CNN team on the ground.

Until Friday, the building was designated as the Ministry of Women's Affairs.

Taliban militants retook Afghanistan's capital last month, almost two decades after they were driven from Kabul by U.S. troops.