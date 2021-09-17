Southern Arizona congressman eyes boost to critical SSI program in Build Back Better Act

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the House of Representatives continues working on an estimated $3.5 trillion spending package that will include an infrastructure plan, Southern Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva believes it's time to raise the monthly Supplemental Security Income that millions of Americans rely on every day.

The SSI program is set up to provide monthly payments to adults and children with various types of disabilities or who are over the age of 65.

Grijalva hopes the spending package will have the money to boost payments to those in need.

"This is the best program to keep people out of poverty and it is a program that deals with the most vulnerable in our community," Rep. Grijalva said. "Those that cannot take care of themselves and those that need the support because they cannot work, they're too old or they have disabilities, or their children have disabilities. Since it was signed into law in the 70s, it has not changed and everything else around us has changed. The cost of living has changed, the cost of services has changed."

Currently, individuals on SSI get $794 every month. Couples receive $1,157

These Americans would see considerably higher payments under the Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act.

If agreed to, the SSI Income Restoration Act would boost individual payments to $1,073 each month. Couples would receive $2,146 monthly.

"I am especially hopeful that this will go through because with rents increasing it's really difficult for folks to try and live on that alone to have stable housing," Rae Vermeal with the Pima Council on Aging said.

Vermeal argues raising the SSI should be bipartisan.

"My hope is that for something that is so basic and could provide such a little amount for someone that makes such a huge amount of difference in their lives, that they can come together on this," Vermeal said.

"We're talking about the most vulnerable Americans and neighbors and relatives and friends who need this," Congressman Grijalva told News 4 Tucson. "We're talking about one million children who need this."