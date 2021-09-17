Russian disability group gifts CD Alliance with unique artwork

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Citizen Diplomacy Alliance was recently gifted with a special art piece for its work in welcoming international visitors to Tucson.

Pima Community College presented the artwork to the non-profit's executive director, Pat Watson on Friday.

The piece was created by a Russian disability group that visited Tucson in September 2019. It's made of medals and a cholla cactus wood branch to symbolize the 2020 paralympic games and the unique southern Arizona landscape.

"This is especially meaningful to me particularly because I worked so closely with the group and to have them create this piece of art and then to have them present it to me, I am over the moon, I'm so excited," Watson said.



One of the visitors who helped create this art piece represented Russia in the Paralympics this year.