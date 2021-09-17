Rocky III boxing gloves and Rocky story development notebook up for auction

Memorabilia from Sylvester Stallone's personal life and career are going up for auction.

Julien's Auctions says these boxing gloves and a story development book are from the Rocky franchise.

The notebooks are estimated to go for 40 to $60,000 each and the gloves between 10 and $20,000.

Many of the sale items are from Stallone's personal collection of costumes, movie props, and more.

The auction will take place on December 5th online and in Beverly Hills, California.