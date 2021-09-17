PACC says thanks to the community through special celebration

TUCSON (KVOA) - To thank the community and its dedication to clear the shelters during a stressful time in the uptake in animals, Pima Animal Care Center will be holding a special celebration this weekend to close out it's "Clear the Shelter" campaign.

The event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. and will feature giveaways, food trucks and much more. Prizes include cat trees, kennels, toys and treats.

PACC has been holding an adoption promotion in hopes of clearing out space faster. The promotion includes a $0 adoption fee for all pets including puppies and kittens. The promotion however ends Sunday.

“We wanted to thank Pima County for their help when we put out the S.O.S. earlier this summer,” Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services said. “Thanks to adopters and fosters, we were able to get pets out of places like the meet and greet rooms. We still have a long way to go to feel comfortable, but we think it’s important to celebrate even the small victories!”

For more information on how to help PACC, visit webcms.pima.gov.