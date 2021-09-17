Hollywood legend Jane Powell dies at age 92

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Hollywood legend Jane Powell has died.

According to a friend, Powell died of natural causes Thursday at her home in Connecticut.

In her golden days, Powell was known as a triple threat - singing, dancing and acting.

She was known for her roles in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "Royal Wedding"

She started her acting career at age 5 and made her Hollywood debut at 15.

Powell is survived by her three children and two grandchildren.

She was 92-years-old.