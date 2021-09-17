California DPS chase, arrest Tesla on autopilot with alleged unconscious DUI driver

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNN) - It's illegal to drink and drive, but the California Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone, it's also illegal to drink and self-drive.

A DUI suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after apparently using her Tesla in self-driving auto-pilot mode.

The car hit a right shoulder wall on the freeway and kept going, alerting authorities there was an unconscious driver on board.

Troopers tried to pull the Tesla over but the only way they could stop the pursuit was to perform a PIT maneuver.

The self-driving car then stopped itself automatically and the driver was arrested.

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending tesla improve its autopilot system so drivers can't misuse it.

The California Highway Patrol says it's not the first time they've caught a drunk driver this way.