About 21,000 people expected to become US citizens this week

NEW YORK (CNN) - About 21,000 people are set to become U.S. citizens across the nation in the coming week.

Friday is Citizenship Day.

And to celebrate, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas swore in 200 of America's newest citizens.

It was one of 335 naturalization ceremonies being held until Sept. 23.

Friday's ceremony was at the iconic Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York.

The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services is also celebrating 'Constitution Day' Friday, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17.