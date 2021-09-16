NYPD will give you cash and iPads for guns, no questions asked

NEW YORK (CNN) - If you looking to earn some extra cash, the New York Police Department would like to help with that.

On Thursday, the NYPD tweeted they'll pay cash in return for weapons. No questions asked.

The department says it will hand out $200 in prepaid cards and iPads, in exchange for handguns and assault rifles.

If you are an owner of a rifle, a shotgun, or an airgun, you'll earn $25 for each item.

The NYPD included an address to a local church where to bring the weapons.