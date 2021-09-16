Man kills gym employee over membership refund

KALISPELL, Mont. (CNN) - One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting outside a fitness center in northeast Montana.

The gym's assistant manager, Matthew Underhill, lived to describe the terrifying encounter.

"We gave him a refund of the membership that he didn't use, and then he said he wanted more money. We said, well, we can't do that," Underhill said. "He said, 'well fine, then you're going to die.' He started shooting. He hit Matt, and then I got out of there. Somehow I didn't get hit."

The gym manager, however, died. He was just 28 years old.

Sources say the suspected shooter is a homeless man.

Witnesses say a bystander got a gun out of his car and shot the suspect.

That bystander got shot in the process but survived.

The suspect's condition is unknown as of Thursday night.