Man arraigned for aggravated assault in gunfire exchange with TPD officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who exchanged gunfire with a Tucson Police Department officer on Aug. 20 was arraigned for charges related to the incident on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 26-year-old Zachary Oscar Lee was involved in a brief confrontation with a TPD officer in plain clothes in a parking lot at 4800 E. 29th St. Police say Lee reportedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun, resulting in the exchange of gunfire.

While the officer was not injured in the exchange, officials say the 26-year-old was shot in the arm.

After he was medically cleared for the non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident, Lee was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

On Thursday, Lee appeared in court for his arraignment for the two charges in the case. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

This case was under some scrutiny after Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus voiced his frustration with the release of Lee prior to his trial. Initially, a judge granted the 26-year-old a pretrial release without bond after a criminal background check revealed he did not have any previous arrests involving felony or misdemeanor charges.

However, Lee found himself back behind bars on a $75,000 bond after a new motion was filed by the Pima County Attorney's Office.