Learning good dental care with Tucson Road Runners

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Roadrunners teamed up with Delta Dental and Team Smile to provide free dental care for kids in southern Arizona.

Around 50 dental professionals, dental students and volunteers attended the event at the Boys and Girls Club Thursday. There, they gave out complimentary oral health assessments to kids from local schools and taught them about good dental care.

"Anything that we can do to make a difference, make a positive impact here in southern Arizona we want to be a part of, we want to be everywhere, everything good that's going on we want to be involved," Adrian Denne of the Tucson Road Runners said.

The team also handed out dozens of gift bags filled with dental hygiene products such as floss, toothpaste and toothbrushes.