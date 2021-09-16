Ivermectin still in high demand despite warnings against its use

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly a quarter of patients in banner hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, most of those patients are not vaccinated, according to Banner Health.

They are also seeing patients who have come to the hospital after trying to use Ivermectin to treat their infection.

The average stay in these hospitals for people being treated for COVID-19 is over a week and recently they have had to hospitalize some people who are turning to Ivermectin as a treatment option for COVID-19 when it's a drug intended to treat horses.

Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel says that Ivermectin is not an FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19.

"Clinical trials are ongoing to assess ivermectin for COVID," Bessel said.

Dr. Bessel says that no clear findings have been released that show Ivermectin is safe for people to use as treatment for the virus.

"For this reason it is not currently a drug that banner hospitals or providers will prescribe," Bessel said.

Despite the warning to stay away, demand for the drug has surged.

Normally, OK Feed and Supply says they would sell about 10-12 per month before the pandemic, about a month ago, that was up to 60-70 per month.

But now, they're having trouble keeping it on the shelves and suppliers can't keep up with the demand.

"We will tap three, four different suppliers for Ivermectin specifically and all of them are back ordered right now," said Will Feurstock, General Manager of OK Feed and Supply.

Dr. Bessel says that with any drug there are risks, especially those that are high-dosage and not made for human use.

"This is especially true for high doses of Ivermectin, such as the tablets that are intended for treatment of livestock, which can cause serious illness or even death," said Dr. Bessel.

The FDA put a warning on their website saying these products are different from the ones for people and are safe when used as prescribed for animals, only.

News 4 Tucson called feed stores around Tucson who say they do not recommend it to people when asked about using it to treat COVID-19.

"There's tons of people who come in and say 'well how do I dose it for myself?' And of course we won't answer that question and we don't recommend anything that's not on the label," said Feurstock.

Still, multiple feed stores say they don't have any Ivermectin in stock.

While clinical trials are ongoing for Ivermectin and its use against COVID-19 doctors caution that you should not use the drug until more is known.