First group of Afghan refugees expected to arrive in southern Arizona this fall

TUCSON (KVOA) - About 25 Afghan refugees will be arriving in the Tucson area this fall, according to a statement provided by Tucson City Councilmember on Thursday.

Back on Sept. 2, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Arizona received its first group of evacuated Afghan refugees. He said the refugees, which were vetted through background checks, will settle in Arizona.

With Arizona suggested expected to become a top destination for Afghan refugees, according to local resettling groups, local leaders announced Thursday that southern Arizona will soon receive its first batch of families displaced by the war in Afghanistan.

In an interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink, Kozachik said Lutheran social services estimates the first group of about 25 refugees will start to arrive in southern Arizona by the end of the month through the middle of October.

The councilman said the refugees will first stop by Phoenix before traveling down to the Tucson area.

"They're showing up here after having been through hell and back and I absolutely trust our community is going to welcome them with open arms," Kozachik said. "We will find ways to make them feel and understand that Tucson is a compassionate and caring community just as we have been doing with the Central American migrants over the last several years."

Developing... Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik confirms the first group of about 25 #Afghan refugees will be coming to Arizona starting later this month through the middle of October. Hundreds could be arriving over the next few months. @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) September 16, 2021

Kozachik said other agencies that will aid the refugees include the International Refugee Committee, the Islamic Center of Tucson, Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick's Office and Senators Mark Kelly and Kystren Sinema.

In addition, the councilmember said the refugees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Associated Press previously reported tens of thousands of Afghans were evacuated from Afghanistan by President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline - officially ending the United States' longest war.

The AP said the overall group of refugees include educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans who are most at-risk from the Taliban.