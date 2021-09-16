Skip to Content

Drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 near Picacho Peak identified

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 4:40 pm
4:11 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - The two people killed in Wednesday's wrong-way collision on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak were identified by Arizona Department of Public Safety Thursday.

According to DPS, 30-year-old Ernesto Molina was driving his Chevrolet sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near milepost 22 when he reportedly collided head-on with a Hyundai Accent.

Both drivers, who were later identified as Tucson residents, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai Accent was identified as 50-year-old Kimberly Skelley.

DPS said there were no other occupants in the vehicles involved at the time of the crash.

Details surrounding the incident are still limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content