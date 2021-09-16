Drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 near Picacho Peak identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The two people killed in Wednesday's wrong-way collision on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak were identified by Arizona Department of Public Safety Thursday.

According to DPS, 30-year-old Ernesto Molina was driving his Chevrolet sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near milepost 22 when he reportedly collided head-on with a Hyundai Accent.

Both drivers, who were later identified as Tucson residents, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai Accent was identified as 50-year-old Kimberly Skelley.

DPS said there were no other occupants in the vehicles involved at the time of the crash.

Details surrounding the incident are still limited at this time.

