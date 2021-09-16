Arctic sea ice reaches annual lowest

BREMERHAVEN, Germany (CNN) - Some news now on the climate crisis.

It seems the negative trend in sea-ice coverage is continuing.

The sea-ice extent in the Arctic Ocean reached its annual lowest this week. according to the Alfred Wegener Institute.

The institute says the minimum is not as low as in previous years.

But experts warned that doesn't necessarily signal a positive note for the planet.

The institute claims persistent low pressure over the central Arctic kept temperatures cooler than previous summers, where sea ice reached record lows.

If you are wondering why this information is important, here is why.

The arctic sea ice plays an important role in controlling the Earth's temperature. So whatever happens there is a cause for concern when it comes to the climate crisis.