Team USA’s women gymnasts to make appearance in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Olympic Games may be over, but you still have a chance to celebrate Team USA's victories and the powerhouse that is the women's gymnastics team.

The Gold Over America Tour is a celebration of the female athletes who are proudly representing the sport and inspiring the next generation of gymnasts. It all kicks off right here in Tucson.

The tour features an all-star team of gymnasts including Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Mykayla Skinner and Laurie Hernandez.

The team will take the stage on Sept. 21 at the Tucson Arena located at 260 S. Church Ave.

"It is a high tech high energy show that's never been done before in a gymnast show, I'm very much looking forward to it, watching the rehearsals and the way it's loading in, it's going to be a fantastic show," said Glenn Grabski from the Tucson Convention Center.



To purchase tickets for the tour, visit phoenix.eventticketscenter.com.