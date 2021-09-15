Sahuarita 18-year-old arrested in child pornography investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 18-year-old was taken into custody at a residence in Sahuarita Wednesday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, 18-year-old Sahuarita resident Nathaniel Enrique Martinez was arrested after the department served a reach warrant at a home in the 800 west block of West Calle Barbitas.

SPD said several electronic items were seized in connection to the warrant.

Martinez was booked into Pima County Jail for two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information associated with the case is advised to call 911, 520-344-7000 or 520-445-7847.