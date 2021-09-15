One injured, one detained in shooting in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was shot in connection to an incident that occurred in central Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Glenn Street near Oracle Road in reference to a shooting.

Police said a man was identified as a victim of the shooting. The severity of his injuries has not yet been released.

TPD also shared that one individual has been detained in connection to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

