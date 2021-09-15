No suspects are yet in custody after 25-year-old shot, killed in midtown parking lot

TUCSON (KVOA) - The victim of Monday's shooting in midtown was identified by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, 25-year-old Vincent Nicholas Sullivan was found with gunshot injuries in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard near Grant Road.

According to TPD, evidence collected at the scene indicated that Sullivan was involved in a confrontation prior to the shooting.

The 25-year-old was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for further treatment. Police say he later succumbed to his injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.