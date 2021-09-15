Arizona high school on lockdown, students evacuated after suspected bomb threat, police say

MESA, Ariz (KPNX) — Mesa High School is under lockdown after officials received a call about a 'suspicious device' on campus, the Mesa Police Department said.

Police told students' families that the school received a bomb threat at 8:30 a.m., the department said. The school immediately went into lockdown and students were evacuated to the school's football field.

Officers are currently going through buildings but have not located any suspicious devices, the department said.

Students are being transported to Mountain View High School while police conduct a search of the campus.

The Mesa Public Schools district said it is coordinating with parents to provide information, according to the department. Police are asking parents and families not to come to Mesa High School or Mountain View High School for safety reasons.

Sky 12 left the scene after authorities place a temporary flight restriction in the area.

