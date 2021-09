TUCSON (KVOA) - Two World War II Veterans got the chance to participate in Operation September Freedom on Tuesday.

It's a mission run by the non-profit "Dream Flights" to honor veterans with the flight of a lifetime on restored World War II-era Boeing Stearman Bi-Planes.

Leo Fisher, 102, and 95-year-old Louis Hiett are both veterans living at the Splendido at Rancho Vistoso.

