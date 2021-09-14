Two displaced after apartment fire ignites in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people have been displaced after a fire ignited in a midtown apartment fire Tuesday morning.

At around 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to a single-story apartment located in the 3000 block of North Los Altos Avenue.

The crews were able to control the blaze at 11:33 a.m.

TFD said Red Cross crews with dispatched to the scene to assist the two residents displaced in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.