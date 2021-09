CNN - Forget Taco Tuesdays, how about tacos everyday?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for it's tacos.

All you have to do is pay $5 to $10 dollars a month for what's called "a "Taco Lovers Pass" which let's you get a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

The company is trying out the subscription service at 20 of its Tucson locations.

No word on when it will be available for the rest of the country.