SpaceX to launch first all-civilian crew into space

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNN) - Four space-tourists are set to see space for the first time and make history doing so!

For the first time ever, a group non-professional astronauts will launch as part of SpaceX's 'Inspiration Four' mission.

It's the first orbital mission in the history of space-flight to be staffed entirely of non-astronauts.

The crew features a billionaire, a cancer survivor, a geologist and a raffle winner.

They will spend three days free-flying through Earth's orbit.

Their mission is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Wednesday, barring any weather issues.