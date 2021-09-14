Skip to Content

SpaceX to launch first all-civilian crew into space

5:51 pm Top Stories
SpaceX
CNN Newsource

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNN) - Four space-tourists are set to see space for the first time and make history doing so!

For the first time ever, a group non-professional astronauts will launch as part of SpaceX's 'Inspiration Four' mission.

It's the first orbital mission in the history of space-flight to be staffed entirely of non-astronauts.

The crew features a billionaire, a cancer survivor, a geologist and a raffle winner.

They will spend three days free-flying through Earth's orbit.

Their mission is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Wednesday, barring any weather issues.

CNN

