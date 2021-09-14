Public identifies suspect of armed robbery at eastside gas station

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at an eastside gas station.

Last Friday, Tucson Police Department shared that they were on the lookout for an individual who allegedly robbed a gas station employee at knifepoint. Officials say the incident took place at the Speedway Gas Station located at 7085 E. Broadway Blvd. near Kolb Road.

Thanks to the community's help the suspect in this case has been identified as Logan McFadyen (20). Logan was charged today with Armed Robbery. pic.twitter.com/3QdyHHPlmN — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) September 14, 2021

On Tuesday, TPD said thanks to tips from the community, 20-year-old Logan McFadyen was taken into custody in connection to the incident.