Man sentenced 36 years for deadly crash back in 2018

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing two people in a crash back in 2018 learned his fate on Monday.

Sean Michael Yacks will spend 36 years behind bars for the deaths of 24-year-old Meghan Clevenger and 20-year-old Angel Vega.

Police say Yacks crashed into a Gold Honda Accord near Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road, where he fled the scene in July of 2018.

According to reports, both 24 and 20-year-old were killed in the incident on July 15. Apparently, both were In-and-Out Burger employees.

With help from Mexican law enforcement, the U.S. Marshal's Office was able to track Yacks in Mexico.

According to court documents, Yacks was previously arrested for aggravated assault.

In 2006, he was indicted for manslaughter charges after the death of Shawn Schwartz. Yacks was imprisoned the following year and released in July 2011.

The following year, 2012, he was indicted on narcotics possession and was arrested on narcotics charges and being a prohibited possessor in 2017.