Judge rejects ballot question to scrap Minneapolis PD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has rejected the latest version of a proposed charter amendment on the future of policing in Minneapolis. Judge Jamie Anderson ruled just days before early and absentee voting begins in the city where George Floyd died in police custody.

If her ruling stands, it means any votes on the question won’t count. The judge says the new language still does not ensure that voters would be able to understand the proposed amendment.

She called it "unreasonable and misleading.” The city plans an 11th-hour appeal. The ruling lets officials use ballots containing the question, but prohibits them from tabulating any votes cast on the issue.