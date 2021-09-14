Florida woman pleads guilty to threatening to kill VP Harris

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that a Florida woman has pleaded guilty for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, admitted to sending her husband, who was in prison, a video of herself making threats to kill Harris in February.

According to the DOJ, Phelps claimed she had accepted $53,000 to carry out the “hit” within 50 days.

After sending the videos, she sent a photograph of herself holding a firearm with a target sheet at a gun range.

Prosecutors said two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit.

On Monday, Phelps pleaded guilty to six-counts, including charges of threats against the vice president.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 19.

Phelps faces up to five years in federal prison.