Skip to Content

Florida woman pleads guilty to threatening to kill VP Harris

4:24 pm Top Stories

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that a Florida woman has pleaded guilty for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, admitted to sending her husband, who was in prison, a video of herself making threats to kill Harris in February.

According to the DOJ, Phelps claimed she had accepted $53,000 to carry out the “hit” within 50 days.

After sending the videos, she sent a photograph of herself holding a firearm with a target sheet at a gun range.

Prosecutors said two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit.

On Monday, Phelps pleaded guilty to six-counts, including charges of threats against the vice president.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 19.

Phelps faces up to five years in federal prison.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

More Stories

Skip to content