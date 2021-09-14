Biden pitches spending plan as key to fight climate change

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to advance his domestic spending plans by touring a renewable energy lab in Colorado on Tuesday.

The president is seeking to highlight how his clean-energy proposals would help combat climate change and create good-paying jobs along the way.

The trip to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Flatirons Campus outside Denver capped the president’s two-day swing to the West.

It offered Biden the chance to continue linking the need to pass his spending package to the urgent threat posed by climate change. The president said something that is caused by humans can be solved by humans.