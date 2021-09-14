Arizona mother, boyfriend arrested for sex trafficking 13-year-old daughter

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A mother accused of sex trafficking her 13-year-old daughter was arrested by Casa Grande Police Department on Thursday.

On Thursday, 39-year-old Brooke Santiago was taken into custody after police discovered "significant evidence" related to sex trafficking while responding to a domestic disturbance at the Siegel Select, located at 540 Cacheris Court.

According to CGPD, the physical and digital items uncovered at the extended-stay apartments allegedly indicated that Santiago was "actively involved in sex trafficking" and "facilitating sex trafficking of her 13-year-old daughter." In addition, police say the evidence reportedly linked the mother's boyfriend, 28-year-old Derrick Newman to the trafficking of the 13-year-old girl.

Santiago was charged with child sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a minor and prostitution in connection to the case. Newman, who was arrested on Sunday, was charged with child sex trafficking, sexual conduct with a minor and pandering.

The 13-year-old is currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

