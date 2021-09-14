9/11 memorial vandalized with the word ‘Taliban’ in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (CNN) - Authorities in South Carolina are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a 9/11 memorial.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says it has surveillance video that shows a white male coming up to the statue and writing the word "Taliban" in two spots.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at Upstate Granite Solutions. Employees later wrote on Facebook, “takes more than a little spray paint to destroy our spirit of patriotism!”

The damage was minimal and has been cleaned up.

So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's department in Greenville.