Zoo Atlanta gorillas to get COVID-19 vaccine after testing positive for virus

ATLANTA (CNN) - A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

Officials say workers observed the lowland gorillas coughing as well as experiencing nasal discharge and minor changes in appetite.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive.

The zoo says the affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo says it will also continue to test the animals regularly.

Zoo officials do not know how the gorillas got infected.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans.