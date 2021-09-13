Whirlpool rewards workers $1,000 to get COVID-19 vaccine

BENTON HARBOR. Mich. (CNN) - $1,000 - that is how much whirlpool is offering to pay workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new vaccine incentive shows how companies are trying to encourage reluctant workers to get the shot.

It comes as the Biden administration prepares an emergency rule that will require large companies, like Whirlpool, to ensure their entire workforce is vaccinated, or subject them to weekly testing.

Biden officials say companies that violate this rule could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

Whirlpool was already offering employees a smaller incentive but rolled out the new one last week.

A company spokesman said the stepped-up bonus will also apply to workers who were previously vaccinated.

A number of other companies have offered more incentives to get vaccinated.