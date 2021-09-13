Pima County to increase water availability with stormwater

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Regional Flood Control District is implementing a plan that will mitigate flooding in the county and improve the Tucson basin's overall water supply.

Pima County Administrator, Chuck Huckleberry, sent a memo to county supervisors last week detailing the plan. The RFCD is already using smaller flood detention/retention basins to reduce flood damage and restore the environment.

"As we develop urban spaces, we introduce concrete, roofs, asphalt, all of that generates more stormwater. Where that is generated the most is where we want to capture that," said Jacob Prietto, Chief Hydrologist with the RFCD.

Flood control officials are looking at small to mid-size projects, like Seneca Park. The one-acre park is a prototype for future stormwater reclamation projects. It stands on what was a vacant lot. The small size makes it easier to implement in dense urban areas.

The RFCD is also working on a similar basin at Cherry Avenue Park, near Campbell and Irvington.

"Those basins will be intended to provide flood mitigation in a passive way, provide stormwater for vegetation growth, bring in tree canopies and cooling effects," Prietto said.

The county is also looking at utilizing stormwater in neighborhoods. The program already exists in nearly three dozen Tucson neighborhoods.

"Rainwater and stormwater is a huge untapped resource for our community. And the best place to use it is right where it falls," said James MacAcam, Superintendent, Public Information and Conservation with Tucson Water.

Neighborhoods like Pie Allen, have extended curbs, with curb cuts. Those cuts allow water to run into the basin, reducing floodwaters down the road and watering existing vegetation.

"We can use that stormwater as a resource for environmental restoration. To provide trees and shade and greenery," said University of Arizona Professor Andrea Gerlak. Gerlak teaches at the School of Geography, Development and the Environment.

She is also the Interim Director at the Udall Center for Studies in Public Policy.

There are still a lot of details to work out, like how much water this would save in the Tucson basin. The project will be ongoing, with flood control officials working on a few small to mid-size projects each year.

Location is key and extensive research will go into determining areas for the projects. But Gerlak said it's a boon for Tucson's water supply and community.

"It really heightens walkability, think about it," she said. "We all want to live in neighborhoods that are green and beautiful and provide us shade."