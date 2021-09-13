Oldest WWII veteran celebrates his 112th birthday

New Orleans, Louisiana - Sunday marked a very special birthday for a very special man. Army veteran Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans turned 112.

He is the nation's oldest World War II veteran.

Brooks was born in Norwood, Louisiana in 1909. He moved to New Orleans before being drafted into the Army in 1940. He deployed with the 91st Engineers Battalion.

His friends and neighbors threw a proper New Orleans party on Sunday.

Mr. Brooks has five children, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

When asked about the secret to longevity, he said "Serve God, and be nice to people."