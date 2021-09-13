Man arrested in connection to suspicious death on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after being connected to a murder that took place last Friday on the northwest side.

Reports explain that Foothills District Deputies responded to the 9400 block of North Crestone Drive after reports of a medical issue. Upon arrival, authorities found a male, later identified as 60-year-old Charles Ashworth, within the residence with obvious signs of trauma, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division were able to determine the identity of the suspect, which led to the arrest of Agustin Lopez, 41.

According to the interim complaint, Lopez was Ashworth's roommate. The pair had known each other for several years.

Court documents showed they were both at a bar Friday night when Lopez claimed he left but later admitted to seeing Ashworth passed out on the ground.

Investigators said Ashworth's wife got home that morning and found her husband cold to the touch with stab wounds on his neck.

She claimed she saw Lopez leaving their home with a duffle bag.

There is no evidence of forced entry, but she says he has a key to the home.

Lopez was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.