Don Collier, Old Tucson Studios legend dies at 92

TUCSON (KVOA) - A lifelong cowboy and pioneer of Western films has officially ridden off into the sunset - Don Collier has passed away at the age of 92.

On Monday, a family friend confined to News 4 Tucson that the legendary western actor passed away at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

After breaking into the Westerns genre in 1948 by showing off his own fighting and riding skills, Collier became a regular on the Old Tucson Studios set through his portrayals of Sam Butler in The High Chaparral, the deputy Will Foreman in Outlaws and William Tompkins in The Young Riders. He also was featured in films such as El Dorado, Tombstone, The War Wagon and The Undefeated.

Prior to his acting career, the Santa Monica native served both in the Navy and the Merchant Marine.

He also narrated a series of documentaries for the University of Arizona titled "The Desert Speaks." He released a one-man stage performance titled the Confessions of An Acting Cowboy in 2020.

Collier's wife, Holly Hire passed away in 2012.