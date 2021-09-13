Documents released of inappropriate relationship of student, teacher

TUCSON (KVOA) - A criminal investigation is underway into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a now-former Walden Grove High School teacher and a student.

According to court documents, the relationship dates back from August 2017 to May 2020. Investigators say they've found several pictures, text messages and journal entries that show the extent of the relationship.

Documents show the female teacher gave the student a failing grade to coerce a response from him and then changed the grade once he did respond.

So far, police have not made an arrest in the case.

The student has since graduated from Walden Grove.