Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 on Tuesday

SEATTLE (CNN) - Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

They include the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini as well as the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5g chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new apple watch and the next-generation Airpod 3.