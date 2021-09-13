Advance Auto Parts to collect donations for American Heart Association this fall

TUCSON (KVOA) - To combat heart disease and stroke in our community, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has teamed up with the American Heart Association this fall.

Through this partnership, Advance Auto Parts and independently owned Carquest locations across the nation will be collecting donations for the AHA's campaign "Life Is Why" from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15.

“We are grateful to the Advance Auto Parts team members and customers for their shared commitment to community health and lifesaving research,” said Nancy Brown, Chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life, and partners like Advance Auto Parts are making a significant impact by helping build healthier communities across the nation.”

According to AHA, the funds raised in this national collection event will help "fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients, train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually and support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities."

“Advance’s mission is to serve our customers with care and speed – not only through the parts we sell and advice we provide but also in how we support our communities. Our commitment to heart health is personal as heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. and affects our Advance team members in a similar fashion,” said Tom Greco, Chief Executive Officer of Advance Auto Parts and American Heart Association National Board Member. “We are looking forward to another record-setting fundraising campaign as we take action in the fight against heart disease and stroke.”

For more information, visit heart.org.

TUCSON, AZ. September 13, 2021 — Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, is joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives. The American Heart Association’s national fundraising campaign, Life Is Why™, which aims to inspire consumers to honor their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by giving, is proud to have the support and participation of Advance Auto Parts.

From September 1st through October 15th, Advance Auto Parts and independently owned Carquest locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico will provide customers the opportunity to donate to the American Heart Association. The company began its support of the organization in 2018 and is committed through 2023.

Donations through the Life is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhy.