12-year-old dead after Georgia troopers use PIT maneuver to stop speeding car

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (NBC News) - A 12-year-old boy was killed when the car he was a passenger in flipped over after a Georgia state trooper used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

Leden Boykins was in a car with neighbor, Charles Moore and Moore's 14-year-old son on Friday morning.

The state patrol said troopers pulled Moore over for speeding, but Moore then drove off, speeding again and driving erratically for three and a half miles.

Troopers used a pit maneuver to stop him.

Moore's car left the highway and flipped over, and Leden was killed.

Leden's parents say it was Moore's wife who told them Leden had died and who told them that Moore, who is black, had his son call 9-1-1 when they were first pulled over.

And Leden's father said troopers would have seen that there were children in Moore's car.

"He told the 911 operator, and he said, 'I need for y'all to get a supervisor out here,'" Toni Boykin, Leden's mother said. "'There's too many police cars, and I'm in fear of my life.'"

"But they couldn't put a road block up and protect those kids," Anthony Boykins, Leden's father said. "They couldn't figure out any other way than to flip that car over."

Charles Moore and his son survived the crash.

Moore is in custody and is facing charges.