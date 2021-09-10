Walmart ends quarterly bonuses raises minimum wage to $12

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CNN) - Walmart is ending its quarterly bonuses for U.S. store workers at the end of January. And says it's rolling them into the base pay of associates.

The largest private employer in the U.S. informed workers of the change in a memo.

Walmart has been offering bonuses, based on store performance, for decades, but made them quarterly in 2007.

The company has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.

The news comes after Walmart announced last week it was raising its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12, beginning Sept. 25.

The move will raise wages for more than $525,000 of its workers.