Seniors go 11 days without power after hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) - Thousands of New Orleans residents had to endure days without power because of damage from hurricane Ida.

But residents of an apartment building in the lower Algiers neighborhood say they felt completely abandoned by their landlord.

For eleven days, the 40 low-income residents say they had little or no assistance and many are elderly with acute health conditions.

Even though electricity was restored Thursday, the residents are still demanding answers.

"We went through a lot of pain and suffering. Couldn't sleep. Never got no sleep or nothing, man," Mos, a building resident said.

Residents we talked to said they depended on local community volunteers who brought them food, water and ice.

They told us the onsite property manager has seldom been out to check on them.

"The landlord didn't come here not one day. We were without lights and everything for 10 days, and she's going to come here today talking about she wants rent," Mos said.

Boyd Manor is owned by national baptist housing and economic development. Its chairman is local pastor Willie Gable, who told me a Tennessee-based company manages all of its buildings.

I spoke with a representative of that company over the phone

"We do care, you know about the residents and their, you know, what's going on," Rosalind Singer, a representative of the company said. "But there are some limitations because of this. And the length of time that it's taken to get the power and everything back on their building and for us to take certain actions."

The management company says it will make the necessary repairs following the storm…

But it can't offer any timeline for when the problems will be resolved.