Nogales-born, Tucson raised champ to defend title on ESPN tonight at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Nogales-born, Tucson-raised Oscar Valdez weighed in at 130 pounds on Thursday afternoon at the Casino of the Sun on the Pascua Yaqui Reservation. It's a homecoming for Valdez, who grew up in Barrio Hollywood, just west of downtown Tucson.

Valdez will matchup against a fellow undefeated fighter and former Olympian Robson Concecicao on Friday Night. The bout will be aired worldwide on ESPN+ and take place at the Casino Del Sol.

Here's more from the weigh-in:

(ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)

• Oscar Valdez 130 lbs vs. Robson Conceicao 129.6 lbs

(Valdez's WBC Super Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Judges: Stephen Blea, Omar Mintun and Chris Tellez

Referee: Tony Zaino

• Gabriel Flores Jr. 129.6 lbs vs. Luis Alberto Lopez 128.4 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT)

• Junto Nakatani 111.4 lbs vs. Angel Acosta 112 lbs

(Nakatani's WBO Flyweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

• Xander Zayas 151.8 lbs vs. Jose Luis Sanchez 151.6 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

• Lindolfo Delgado 141.6 lbs vs. Miguel Zamudio 140.8 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

• Rene Tellez Giron 132.2 lbs vs. Eduardo Garza 132.6 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

• Omar Aguilar 142.6 lbs vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo 141.6 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)