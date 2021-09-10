Skip to Content

Nogales-born, Tucson raised champ to defend title on ESPN tonight at Casino Del Sol

10:04 am SportsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Nogales-born, Tucson-raised Oscar Valdez weighed in at 130 pounds on Thursday afternoon at the Casino of the Sun on the Pascua Yaqui Reservation.   It's a homecoming for Valdez, who grew up in Barrio Hollywood, just west of downtown Tucson.

Valdez will matchup against a fellow undefeated fighter and former Olympian Robson Concecicao on Friday Night.  The bout will be aired worldwide on ESPN+ and take place at the Casino Del Sol.

Here's more from the weigh-in: 

(ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)

    •   Oscar Valdez 130 lbs vs. Robson Conceicao 129.6 lbs 
(Valdez's WBC Super Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds)
Judges: Stephen Blea, Omar Mintun and Chris Tellez
Referee: Tony Zaino

•     Gabriel Flores Jr. 129.6 lbs vs. Luis Alberto Lopez 128.4 lbs 
(Junior Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT)

•  Junto Nakatani 111.4 lbs vs. Angel Acosta 112 lbs 
(Nakatani's WBO Flyweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

   •   Xander Zayas 151.8 lbs vs. Jose Luis Sanchez 151.6 lbs
 (Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

   •       Lindolfo Delgado 141.6 lbs vs. Miguel Zamudio 140.8 lbs
 (Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

   •   Rene Tellez Giron 132.2 lbs vs. Eduardo Garza 132.6 lbs
 (Junior Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

   •   Omar Aguilar 142.6 lbs vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo 141.6 lbs
 (Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

Paul Birmingham

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

