Night of music, dance and art geared to help Tucson families affected by violence

TUCSON (KVOA) - From music to art to dancing, the MSA Annex will be one night not to miss.

To raise money for families impacted by violence or homicides in our community, there will be a pop-up gallery event for Luz de Vida from 5-9 p.m. Friday at MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Luz de Vida is a non-profit organization that comes together as a community to raise money for families that have been affected by homicides. Working with Homicide Survivors Inc., JFCS of Southern Arizona, and the producers of the All Souls Procession Weekend, they are having an event with a live performance from guitarist Naim Amor.

An online auction and raffle featuring handmade turntables with sound systems, each designed by a local artist will be there. An auction will be held for fine art donated from DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum and Daniel Martin Diaz. All donations received will be going to those affected families.

The online auction is open now until Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

People who are interested can register at bit.ly/LDVAuction. Raffle items are available to bid on now until Nov. 5. You can register for the online raffle at bit.ly/LDVRaffle. This is a free public event.

You can register at bit.ly/LDVGallery. To learn more about the Luz de Vida project, visit homicidesurvivorsinc.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Karmine Santiago.