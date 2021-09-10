National Resistance Front, anti-Taliban group, says resistance is just beginning

AFGHANISTAN (CNN) - The national resistance front in Afghanistan says resistance to the Taliban's rule is just beginning.

The group is a military alliance of former Northern Alliance members and other anti-Taliban fighters.

Here is what the head of the NRF said in a video posted on the group’s official Twitter account.

Saleh Registani, head of NRF's military committee and other freedom fighters will continue their resistance against the Taliban.



صالح محمد ریگستانی، رییس کمیته‌ی جبهه مقاومت ملی و دیگر آزادی‌خواهان در پنجشیر به مقاومت خویش بر عليه طالبان ادامه میدهند pic.twitter.com/9OjtP6b5PG — National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 10, 2021

"You all know that the Taliban, a bigot, the oppressing, aggressive group has attacked the safest province of Afghanistan, Panjshir," Saleh Registani, head of Afghanistan National Resistance Front said. "They have created an atmosphere of terror, killing and cruelty in this province. Panjshir is the heart of Afghanistan today and it represents the hopes of the people of Afghanistan which are peace and having a just government. And that is what we are here to defend. I would like to reiterate to the Taliban and their supporters, entering Panjshir does not mean that this is the end of war but this is the beginning of the war."