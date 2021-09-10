McDonald’s: It’s always ‘What is Grimace?,’ never ‘How is Grimace?’

(CNN) - Ever wondered what McDonald's Grimace character is supposed to be? You know, the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald's employee who won "Outstanding Manager of the Year" is behind the Grimace guesses.

He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple taste bud.

The chain won't confirm that.

It tells USA Today grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that's just a weird, purple blob.

The McDonald's social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They updated the company's Twitter profile to say: "Grimace is a close personal friend of mine."

They also tweeted, lamenting that people always ask what Grimace is, and not how he is.