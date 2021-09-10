Marana man looks back on being FDNY firefighter at Ground Zero on 9/11

TUCSON (KVOA) - "We were just doing a job," former New York City Fire Department firefighter Dan Rowan said as he looked back on Sept. 11, 2001. "We were going there to fight a fire and 20 years later, we walked away."

Rowan was off that Tuesday morning.

"It was simply gorgeous out," he said. "It was probably one of the better days in September and the kicker is I wasn't supposed to be working."

He and his colleagues raced to the Twin Towers as they burned. Rowan will never forget arriving on scene.

"It was like a Twilight Zone movie," he said. 'No one was really yelling or screaming but there was a lot of debris in the air and it was still just coming down."

Rowan lost hundreds of friends and colleagues.

"We split up, half goes to the south, half goes the north," Rowan said. "We lost 411 first responders that day. 343 FDNY. Everything was just floating in the air. You had a sunny day but it was pitch black dark in the way of the debris from the building."

Photos of his close friends who perished are never far from his reach.

"Bobby King, he wasn't even supposed to be there," Rowan recalled. "He was on his way home, But he hopped on engine 33 and never came home. They're in my car, they're in my patrol car. they're in my overhead light. they're all over."

This proud first responder said sometimes the psychological and emotion weight of that day gets the better of him especially when he thinks about the loving memory of all of his friends who never made it out.

"It's super tough, being here without you," he said. "But you're always in my memory, always in my heart. You always rode with me. I dream of you guys all the time. So, god bless you. I'll see you soon enough."

Rowan spent 37 years as a first responder, going from the New York City Fire Department to the Los Angeles Police Department to wildland firefighting in Arizona. Most recently, he was a police officer in Marana. He retired in March.

He says Arizona gave him a new lease on life. He says his police car was filled with nothing but fire gear.